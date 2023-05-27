Why Bountiful Safaris CEO Esther Njoroge was fired at Bonfire Adventures





It seems things are not as Bountiful Safari’s CEO Esther Njoroge has painted them to be during her interview with vlogger Lynn Ngugi, at least this is according to a source from Bonfire Adventures where she previously worked.

According to the source, Esther, was fired after she was found in a compromising situation with one of the directors at Bonfire.

“Part of her story she says she was ostracised by her former employer but this is not true. It is in the public domain that she was having an affair with one of the directors and that is what led to her being fired,” said the source.

“When she left she went with money that she dishonestly took from the company, she took advantage of the director’s gullibility and when Sarah Kabu found out she took her husband and Esther to court. But Sarah later dropped the case.”

During the interview with Lynn, Esther said although she had a bad experience at her previous employment she is grateful for the platform it gave her.

“Sometimes I do not like remembering, but what I say you know at the end of the day that changed my life in a way. I learnt something so I thank them because they offered me a platform. It was God’s time for me to be there but it was not easy. I would never want anybody to go through what I went through because it messed me up,” Esther said.

“There are words which you are not supposed to tell people who have worked for you. One thing that hurt me the most is when I was told ‘Esther you and your friends can go and start a brothel’. That damaged me. That is when I decided that I would never be employed again and I left,” she said.

The source confirmed that the statement “go and open a brothel” were uttered to her by one of the directors but it was after the incident where she was found in a compromising situation.

“I planned on how I would sell my car to supplement my income. I contemplated suicide but the prayers and support of my family helped me overcome the thoughts. I started Bountiful Safari’s with the help of my brother I also had some savings,” Esther said.

“I do not know where the rumour of being my former boss sidechick came from and I do not care. If you focus on what people say at the end of the day they do not know your struggle and I said I will never argue for there is a God in heaven who is the judge of everything,” she said.

The two companies have been at loggerheads, mudslinging each other in the public and Esther’s recent interview seems to have opened yet another can of warms between the two rival firms.

