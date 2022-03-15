Why Chipukeezy was booed at Ruto function





Comedian Vincent Mwasia, popularly known as Chipukeezy, was treated to a round of jeers from delegates at the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) conference at Kasarani when he requested the deejay to play reggae music.

The conference was primed to nominate Deputy President William Ruto as a presidential candidate ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Chipukeezy, who made his name for his rib-cracking jokes at the Churchill live shows, was among the masters of ceremony at the event which attracted thousands of delegates.

Reggae music is considered the signature tune of Raila Odinga who is tussling Ruto in a bid to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We are the only ones who can stop reggae,” he told a charged crowd that instead started to boo him.

Odinga has in the past continuously used the nobody can stop reggae associated with departed South African musician Lucky Dube, to promote his political agenda

The thousands of delegates eventually had their way as the reggae music was immediately suspended.