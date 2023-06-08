Why comedian Njugush wants to change his name





Popular comedian Timothy Kimani, known as Njugush, recently expressed his thoughts on changing his name.

Speaking to fellow comedian Philip Karanja, Njugush revealed that he is finding it difficult to break away from his brand name as it has become deeply ingrained in people’s perception of him.

In a bid to minimise confusion and inconvenience, the father of two is now considering merging his first names with his stage name.

“I am considering adding Njugush to my ID because it is difficult to remove it from the way people know me. It is for convenience and as an alias we can just say Njugush Timothy Kimani,” Njugush told Karanja.

The comedian admitted that different people address him differently depending on how well they know him.

Close friends and admirers affectionately call him Timo, while his male friends refer to him as Tim.

In addition, his first name is Kimani for formal purposes.

However, Njugush expressed concern that his alias, Njugush, is sometimes used in a derogatory manner by Timothy, his real name, when engaging in playful banter or light-hearted insults.

“Warembo ni Timo, maboiz ni Tim, for abel ni Kimani. Njugush is misused by Timothy, when Timothy wants to insult people, he uses Njugush”.

Reflecting on his career growth, the in-demand digital content creator credits his rapid online success to the invaluable contribution of his manager, Judy Nyawira, who happens to be Abel Mutua’s wife.

During a recent interview on the Iko Nini podcast, comedian Njugush explained why he hired Judy Nyawira, Abel Mutua’s wife, to manage him and his wife Celestine Ndinda aka Wakavinye.

As Njugush was not well versed in digital content, they approached Judy, who had already worked as a producer for Shamba Shape Up and was someone they were close to. They asked her to help them find someone who could do the job.

To their surprise, she contacted them to arrange a meeting in Garden City and revealed that she was interested in the job.

Abel’s wife agreed to work with them and help them restructure their approach.

Njugush says it was not just about the money for Judy, but that she was passionate about their work and wanted to make a positive difference.

Together they set up a company, developed a price list and created logos to streamline their work.

“For her, it was not about the money, but she wanted us to restructure what we were doing. After she came, we formed a company and we had a price card and she also helped us to create our logos, I mean she streamlined our work,” said Njugush.