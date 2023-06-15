Why Corazon Kwamboka cried when baby daddy Frankie left

Lawyer-cum-socialite Corazon Kwamboka (left) and her ex-boyfriend Frank Kiarie aka Frankie Just Gym It. PHOTOS | POOL

Content creator Corazon Kwamboka has recounted the tough period in her life when she found herself navigating single motherhood.

In a recent interview with Grace Ekirapa’s YouTube channel for the Cradle Love series, Corazon Kwamboka shared her emotional journey of being alone with her two children following her breakup with baby daddy Frankie Kiarie, known as Frankie Just Gym It.

She admitted to feeling broken and struggling to cope with the breakup.

“It was just me and my kids. It’s a time in my life that I don’t want to go through again. We had just broken up, and it was so overwhelming.

I would sit and cry every night. My daughter would cry because I was crying, and my son would start crying because his sister was crying, and then we all start crying,” Corazon revealed.

The content creator highlighted the emotional toll it took on her and how the crumbling of her own emotions affected her children.

During that difficult period, she faced the additional challenge of her day nanny leaving, leaving her alone to care for her children.

Eventually, she found a live-in nanny who showed empathy and provided much-needed support.

Corazon acknowledged that she had to allow herself to be vulnerable and seek help from others during this time.

Corazon admitted that the breakup with Frankie Just Gym It was a tough experience for both parties involved.

The news of their separation garnered significant attention, leading to social media attacks and criticism.

However, she emphasized that she had to gather strength and resilience to navigate through the challenges.

Corazon opened up about her decision to publicly share the breakup, explaining that she felt isolated and alone.

“What was I supposed to do? Sometimes, you reach a point where you feel like no one truly understands, and then you seek attention. You seek that attention on social media, hoping that someone will reach out or offer support,” Corazon shared.

She acknowledged that airing her personal struggles online exposed her to criticism and judgment. Despite being in the public eye, Corazon revealed that her actions were a cry for help, driven by her uncertainty about what else to do.

“It’s a cry for help, but people think that because you are popular, you have to have it all together or that you are seeking attention. Yes, you are seeking attention because you genuinely don’t know what else to do,” Corazon expressed.

