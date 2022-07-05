Why David Sankok quit politics





Nominated Member of Parliament David Sankok has surprised the political fraternity by announcing he’d quit active politics.

Speaking in a media interview, the politician who was representing People Living with Disabilities explained he had arrived at the decision for personal reasons.

“I realized I need to focus on my businesses because I started engaging in the advocacy of people living with disabilities at a very early age, so I have had space to develop myself and that is what it is,” said the lawmaker.

The politician said he will not stop from dealing with issues that affect people with disabilities and he will always fight for their rights.

He further narrated how for the last five years he always arrived in time for debates at parliament and also left after the speaker.

“This saw me get recognized as the best performing male MP for three consecutive years.

In September 2019, the MP who has only served for a term in the National Assembly said that a number of Kenyans were busy asking for handouts and it really affected his finances.

He accused those asking for handouts to seize fighting political leaders on social media platforms.

Mr Sankok who is a staunch Deputy President supporter made the announcement barely two months after his son mysteriously died at his parents’ home in Ewaso Nyiro, Narok County.

Memusi Hillary Sankok’s parents told the media after the incident that they were not sure of what provoked his son to an extent of ending his life. The deceased is reported to have shot himself after a tussle with his dad.

Police also said that they were investigating a possible suicidal.

The son died by a single gunshot wound to the head on May 2, 2022 and police twice recorded statements over the same from the parents.