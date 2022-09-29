Why Eric Omondi believes Moses Kuria will deliver as Cabinet Secretary





Comedian Eric Omondi has welcomed the appointment of Moses Kuria as the Cabinet Secretary for Trade, Investment and Industry, saying he will deliver to Kenyans.

The comedian has also said God has rewarded the former Gatundu South MP for his kindness, adding that Mr Kuria has been supporting him and many other young people over the years.

“This man Moses Kuria. Let me tell you a story. It is true that the things that a man does in secret shall be rewarded in broad daylight,” Eric said.

He went on to reveal that a few years ago, Mr Kuria sponsored him and fellow comedian Chipukeezy for their their first tour of the US.

“I remember eight years ago when he sponsored our first USA tour with @chipukeezy to New York, Dalas and later Joined us in Vegas on Memorial day for our show,” he said.

The Divalicious Show host also said that the newly appointed Cabinet Secretary has always stood with him, supporting him not just financially but also emotionally.

He recalled how Mr Kuria once called him just to check on how his Big Tyme Production was doing.

“When people were fighting my production venture, Moses (Kuria) must have called me only a thousand and one times to encourage and advise me,” he said.

“With his Fanaka TV he supported numerous youths through employment and Internships, this I witnessed. Moses calls me at least twice every month just to ask how the boys were doing,” he added.

The comedian expressed optimism that Mr Kuria will deliver in his new position as Cabinet Secretary.

“I am happy because I know if there is anyone who will deliver in matters of governance and trade for this nation, Moses will be that man. He has touched the lives of several young entrepreneurs of this nation and he understands his role perfectly,” he said.

