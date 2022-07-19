Why Eric Omondi ‘bought’ a Range Rover Evogue





Comedian Eric Omondi says he was encouraged by famed musician Khaligraph Jones to get a new car.

Omondi recently showcased his high-end car, a Range Rover, estimated to have a market value of Sh8 million.

“Khaligraph Jones told me I was not doing myself justice with the car I had. You know he sings hip hop and their culture is flashy cars so he would consistently challenged me,” said Omondi.

Prior to getting himself the new ride. Omondi says he’d managed his previous car for seven years.

“I am 40 years old. I am past that age where I have something to prove. I do not have to struggle to prove something to anyone including the car I am driving.”

The comedian also suggests the new car has been offered to him by a car company which he intends to market in return.

Omondi says his first car was a Toyota Allion, the second a Nissan Bluebird, the third a Mercedes Benz before getting the Range Rover. He now owns a Range Rover Vogue, which he describes as his dream car.