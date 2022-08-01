Why Ezekiel Kemboi endorsed Raila





Renowned athlete Ezekiel Kemboi says Raila Odinga is the best-placed person to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The 3000-meter steeple chase runner endorsed Odinga, the Azimio presidential candidate, at a mammoth rally held in Eldoret town.

Eldoret is the perceived stronghold of William Ruto, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate.

“When you also see me here attending such a political rally, then it is a clear indication that the issues of the youth will be worked on,” he said.

Kemboi also vowed to ensure matters addressing the youth and athletes are addressed if Odinga wins the presidency.

President at the event were a host of leaders including Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua and former minister Peter Kenneth.

Kemboi is one of the most successful athletes over the 3000 metres distance. He is remembered for winning both the Olympic and World champion titles.