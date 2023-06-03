Why First Lady Rachel Ruto wants more Kenyans to use bicycles for transport





Just one day after President William Ruto announced the government’s plans to introduce electric motorbikes, the First Lady Rachel Ruto is now calling on Kenyans to embrace bicycles as a mode of transport.

Speaking on Friday at State House, Nairobi after receiving more than 280 bikes donated by South Korea, Mama Rachel said cycling is healthy, affordable and environment-friendly.

“Road transport accounts for about 10 per cent of global carbon emission. We must tame this to save lives,” the First Lady said, adding that focusing on cycling will help achieve zero carbon emission by 2050.

Mrs Ruto also explained that bicycles will help in timely transportation of goods to markets.

“This will help our farmers earn more from their produce, hence supporting more livelihoods,” she said.

The First Lady has been leading the “Share the Road Campaign” to promote cycling as a safe and sustainable means of transport.

South Korea Ambassador to Kenya Hoeseung Hwang praised the noble role played by the First Lady in uplifting the lives of the vulnerable.

“We recognise the invaluable role that women play in driving positive changes in the society,” he said.

Mr Hoeseng noted that cycling symbolises freedom, health and active living.

“We are proud to be part of this momentous occasion; it is a testimony to strong bonds between our countries and our unwavering dedication to supporting gender equality,” he added.

Apart from this project, Mama Rachel is the founder of Mama Doing Good, an organisation consisting of three core pillars that catalyze socio-economic transformation in communities to achieve a quality holistic life through spirituality, collective agency, voice and influence.

She is also the founder of the Joyful Women Organisation (JOYWO) which was established in 2009 to empower Kenyan women economically through financial inclusion.

