Why Rigathi Gachagua is daring Cabinet Secretaries to resign

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses members of County Assemblies from five counties in the central region at his Sagana residence in Nyeri County on April 21, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the government will not accept the salary increment for senior officers recently proposed by the salaries renumeration commission (SRC).

The DP stressed that Cabinet Secretaries who are unhappy with the move by the government to reject the salary increment should resign.

“I want to agree with our President that we don’t need a salary increment. Even if there is money, we will return back to the sender,” said the DP on June 1, 2023.

He spoke at the home coming ceremony of national treasury Principal Secretary (PS_ Dr Chris Kiptoo in Elgeyo Marakwet county.

In attendance was President William Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

The leaders also engaged in a tree planting exercise.

Said Gachagua: “We have agreed that cabinet and principal secretaries will not accept the proposal. Those members of Cabinet who are not comfortable can write to us a resignation letter.”

Mr Gachagua said the government is now focussed on stabling the economy rather than an increased salary.

“Let the money that will be available be used to buy fertilizer for our farmers or be given to the elderly…when the economy has fully recovered in future, we can discuss about that,” said the DP.

He added that the government may entertain increased salary proposals for teachers and police officers but not for senior government officials.

President Ruto on Friday said he had directed the SRC to freeze the proposed salary review until the commission establishes whether it is in line with best practices on income inequalities.

“I have instructed the Salaries and Remuneration Committee to give us international best practices as we need to reduce the gap between the people paid the least and those paid the most. It is not right for the people at the top to earn more than 100 times than those at the bottom,” President Ruto said on Friday.

With th SRC proposals, President William Ruto’s monthly gross remuneration package would rise by 7.1 percent from July 2023 to Sh1,546,875 from Sh1,443,750 currently before a further 6.7 percent jump to Sh1,650,000 from July 2024.

On his part, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s monthly compensation would rise to Sh1,367,438 from Sh1,227,188 at present from July 1 before hitting Sh1,402,500, representing a cumulative 14.3 percent jump in his remuneration package over the two years.

