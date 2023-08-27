Why Gaucho missed mama Ida Odinga’s expansive birthday bash





Self proclaimed Bunge la Mwananchi (People’s Parliament) president Calvince Okoth aka Gaucho has clarified on why he was missing in action at mama Ida Odinga’s 73rd birthday party.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Gaucho said he was invited but could not make it to the event because he went to see a friend who was hospitalized.

“I was invited but I was not able to attend the event. I went to see a friend who was hospitalised,” Gaucho told Nairobi News.

On the other hand, the youthful politician noted he is set to meet his political godfather who also doubles as Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga to congratulate them on their marriage anniversary.

“I am set to meet baba anytime,” he added.

Odinga and his family hosted an opulent birthday party for his beloved wife, Ida Odinga, on August 24, 2023.

The exclusive event took place at a prestigious five-star hotel in Nairobi and was graced by prominent Azimio leaders, close friends, and renowned personalities from the entertainment industry.

Some of the prominent people who graced the occasion include; Martha Karua, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Governor of Siaya County, James Orengo, Azimio La Umoja Principal Eugene Wamalwa, MP Babu Owino, singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee among others.

In one of the interviews with Nairobi News, Gaucho said that he met Odinga’s family through their daughter Rosemary Odinga.

I met the family through Rosemary. She one time invited me to meet her family. She introduced me to baba, Mama Ida, Winnie Odinga, Fidel Odinga, and Raila Odinga Junior, forging a friendship between me and the Odinga’s family. In 2016, when Rosemary launched her campaign for the Kibra Parliamentary seat, I was among the top six speakers who addressed the massive crowd that day. It was my first public speech, and I felt a sense of fulfillment, knowing that I had the potential to achieve great things in the political arena,” Gaucho recalled.

Gaucho has been speaking positively about Odinga’s family and has been fully supporting the opposition leader.

