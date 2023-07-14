Why Gengetone group Ethic broke up – Manager speaks out

Members of the hip hop group 'Ethic' pose for a photo on February 15, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The Gengetone music scene in Kenya has witnessed the rise and fall of several groups, with Ethic Entertainment and Sailors being among the notable examples.

Despite their relatively short-lived tenure as a group, their impact on the music industry and their contribution to the popularity of Gengetone cannot be denied.

Ethic Entertainment, known for its popular Gengetone music, emerged as one of the biggest music crews in Kenya.

However, the group’s success was short-lived, and in a recent interview with Buzz Central, Ethic’s manager, Allen Igatanyi, shed light on the reasons behind the crew’s breakup after releasing only a few songs.

Consisting of four male members – Rekless, Swat, Seska, and Zilla – Ethic Entertainment faced internal issues that ultimately led to their disbandment.

Igatanyi explained, “They had personal issues and lacked consistent agreements. It’s like in football, where the goalkeeper is the key person in the team. If the goalkeeper is not there, you will not score any goals. I was the coach.”

The manager revealed that when one of the group members, Rekless, decided to pursue a solo career, it became challenging for the remaining members to continue as a group.

“The one who was the most likable person, the one who had the numbers, was Swat. However, when fame got to his head, he started losing track, and someone else took over.

Then Rekless took over and decided to go solo. Without the group leaders, the rest of the members could not continue.

Rekless was very mature, to the point that managing him became difficult since he was even older than me,” Igatanyi disclosed.

Following the group’s breakup, Igatanyi made the decision to leave Ethic Entertainment and focus on mentoring other aspiring artists.

While the crew gained popularity for their hit song “Lamba Lolo,” their internal dynamics and individual ambitions led to their eventual separation.

