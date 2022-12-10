Why hair transplant is on the rise in Kenya





Hair transplant is basically a procedure that involves borrowing and transferring (donor site) hair follicles from one part of the body or scalp and transplanting then to another part which does not have hair follicles (recipient site).

The demand for hair restoration has grown significantly over the last eight years. This is attributed to the need for the service due to several factors such as strenuous styling, aging and thinning hair.

We interviewed Muli Musyoka, a trichologist who has been at the forefront of hair restoration for several years.

What inspired you to join this field?

There was a great need to serve people who were losing their hairlines and they had nowhere to go to resolve the issue. Since I had a strong background in hair, I decided to go back to school in Australia for training as a trichologist, the field which deals with the science of hair. I began consulting and then opened the Hair hub Trichology Centre in 2013. It was the first ever hair restoration centre in sub-Saharan Africa.

What challenges did you face, considering that this was a new concept?

The main challenge was that people thought it was an instant process. I carried out campaigns to educate people that hair restoration is gradual and needs some month’s for the hair to implant and grow. After some time, the results started becoming apparent and I was able to become established.

What should people do on a daily basis to keep their hair on?

Do not keep your hair plaited tightly all the time. Weaving will cause thinning in the mid-section by the age of forty, while braiding eats away at the hairline. Wear these styles sparingly. Leave your hair open for the best chance at consistent growth.

Get help as soon as you notice hair damage.

