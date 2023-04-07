Why Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has launched a monthly newsletter





Homa Bay County Governor Gladys Wanga has scaled up a move to publicize her projects and achievements by launching a monthly publication.

The devolved unit launched a newsletter dubbed Genowa Echo (our hope) that will be published every month and will focus on what is done within the boundaries of Homa Bay.

The first publication was released on April 7, 2023, and shared by Ms Wanga on her social media platforms.

It is an electronic publication that can only be accessed online.

Recently, the governor said her administration will adopt a paperless system and embrace the use of technology including in cabinet meetings.

Unlike the previous government, Ms Wanga is keen on publicity and has invested heavily in the same.

Most of her events are always on social media, sometimes being streamed live on Facebook.

She has a dedicated team of professionals who do their job with a mission of ensuring what is done by the county government is shared with the public.

Ms Wanga said she intends to let all residents of the county know everything she does.

In the next financial year, the governor said, she will purchase LCD screens which will be mounted in different towns in the county for residents to watch documentaries and programs done by the government.

The latest investment in publicity is the e-newsletter.

“Good news, everyone! We’ve been hard at work this past month and I’m thrilled to announce that we’ve made our monthly roundup available as an e-copy,” Ms Wanga wrote on her Facebook page.

She added: “Stay informed about our progress and check out the first edition of the Genowa Echo by clicking on the link below. Let’s keep moving forward together!”

It was followed by a link directing readers on how to get the publication.

The document which has 16 pages contains information on why the publication was made.

According to county communion executive Mercy Osewe, the county government’s wish is to tell residents what the devolved unit is doing.

“We think we have finally created a hybrid that combines the beauty, coherence, and perspective of a monthly print margarine with all the timeliness, accessibility, and interactivity of an online one,” she said.

The newsletter contains eight sections on some of the activities, events, and stories of the county government.

Among them is the ongoing constitution of a four-storey accident and emergency center at the county teaching and referral hospital.

It also has pages that focus on gender, specifically what the government is doing to address teenage pregnancies that are high in Homa Bay.

Other pages contain information on food security inducing the distribution of subsidized seeds to farmers.

Other pages have information on infrastructural development, education, sports, and environmental conservation.

Also read: Shauri moyo chicken vendor battling robbery with violence charges

King Khalighraph Jones lands another global brand ambassador deal