Why I call myself Hustler-In-Chief – Ruto

President-elect William Ruto speaks to the media at his Karen residence on September 5, 2022 after his election victory was upheld by the Supreme Court of Kenya. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

President-elect William Ruto speaks to the media at his Karen residence on September 5, 2022 after his election victory was upheld by the Supreme Court of Kenya. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





President-Elect William Ruto has divulged reasons as to why he calls himself the Hustler-In-Chief.

In an interview before the August 9th election, Ruto said, “I have come very far and in fact that sometimes works against me with my other competitors.

President Kenyatta is the son of the former president and Raila Odinga, my competitor, is the son of the former vice president. So whenever they look at me, who are you?”

Clarifying that hustler does not mean a conman.

Also read: Finally! Ruto talks with Uhuru via phone call

Ruto added, “I have come to accept that maybe I might be a child of a nobody but we want to make this country a country for everybody.

It does not matter your identity, background, personal status, where your parents came from, who they are, their profession or the religion they profess.

We want to make this country a country of opportunities for every child in Kenya.”

Ruto who will be sworn in on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, after his victory at the polls, was affirmed by the Supreme Court on Monday.

Also read: Raila Odinga spots swollen lip, bruised nose in first public appearance since Supreme Court ruling

Chief Justice Martha Koome noted that the judges had unanimously voted that Ruto’s win was legitimate.

While delivering the verdict they said the petitioners did not table any credible evidence of hacking of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissions (IEBC) systems adding that the scrutiny report also did not reveal any breaches.

“There were no significant differences captured between the forms 34A uploaded on the public portal and physical forms 34A delivered to Bomas that would have affected the overall outcome of the presidential election,” she said.

Additionally, CJ Koome dismissed evidence by the four commissioners saying they had not placed before the court any document showing that the election results were altered.

The four commissioners led by Juliana Cherera had earlier alleged that the results were arrived at in an opaque manner whilst disowning them.

Also read:

RIP! K-Rupt’s only surviving brother dies

Atheists ask president-elect Ruto to promote secularism

Why Ugandan Parliament has banned Nyege Nyege Festival

Miguna Miguna warns Matiang’i, Kibicho to prepare for legal battles