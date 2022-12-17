Why I caused drama at Samidoh’s show – Karen Nyamu speaks





Nominated senator Karen Nyamu has spoken out hours after her much-publicized commotion at Samidoh’s Dubai show o December 16, 2022.

Karen says she was under the influence of alcohol last night.

In a live session this morning from Dubai, Karen says she doesn’t know what happened but blamed alcohol as the main reason for whatever happened.

She says she woke up only to find herself trending on all social media platforms.

Also read: Watch: Karen Nyamu causes a commotion at Samidoh’s Dubai concert, wife rushes to his rescue

She has now vowed to quit alcohol in 2023.

“I was drunk. Pray for me guys. If this love will make me look like a mad person, I need prayers aki, ” she said.

Karen also revealed that she had spent the day with Samidoh but the drama only happened when his wife showed up.

“You sleep and wake up with someone, then in the evening inakua (it ends up being a) drama,” she said asking Samidoh to man up.

“If you are a man, even if you are married know how to balance. But I have quit alcohol. 2023 no alcohol is one of my resolutions,” she said.

Also read: Watch: Having my child at 32 years made me paranoid – Justina Wamae

A fan told her to behave like a side chick and she said sometimes she forgot to stay in her lane.

She said she did not know in Dubai she had to show her license before jumping on stage.

“When I am drunk. I did not know you have to get a license when going on stage. I am not leaving him. We must raise these kids together.”

Karen Nyamu and his wife Edday Nderitu almost fought during his last show before he returned to Kenya.

The show happened last night with hundreds of Kenyans attending.

Samidoh’s wife Edday and his baby mama nominated senator Karen Nyamu met one-on-one and it all culminated in drama!

A video circulating online shows Karen Nyamu and Samidoh having a confrontation.

Also read: WATCH: Harmonize eyes Eldoret lady amid Kajala split

Samidoh is seated with his wife and Karen comes straight to where he was sitting past his security detail and demands to spend time with him.

The situation deteriorated into a push-a-shove match with Karen being whisked off by security guys and Samidoh stuck by the wife’s side.

In her live video, Karen said she doesn’t fight as she is a coward.

“I was surprised that Edday overreacted yet I didn’t fight. I don’t fight. I am a coward.”

Also, read our top stories today:

More pain for Kenyans as power tokens prices rise

6 savage catch phrases used by Kenyans in 2022

Why you should avoid using your phone just before you go to bed

US-based Kenyan man’s unique obituary intrigues netizens