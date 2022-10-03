Why I dissolved my party, Chama Cha Kazi – Moses Kuria





Trade Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria has officially dissolved his Chama Cha Kazi party in a bid to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) movement.

Speaking at a burial in Elgeyo Marakwet, the former Gatundu South Member of parliament said that he had formally joined the Ruto-led party, adding that he had previously contacted the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORRP).

“Up to yesterday I was the chair of a party called Chama Cha Kazi, I dissolved it and went through the registrar and joined UDA. I also want us to join hands and once nominations are over you give us the name of the candidate so that we can appoint him,” Kuria said.

On September 29, 2022, Chama Cha Kazi issued 21 days’ notice to dissolve and merge with the United Democratic Alliance.

Within seven days of the merger, the Registrar shall gazette the dissolution of the merged parties and give a certificate of full registration to UDA.

The law requires that the details of the merged and dissolved parties, including their names, symbol, logo, slogan, and colors, be removed from the register of political parties and that such details be unavailable for registration as a political party by any person in the subsequent election following the merger.

The law also states that a member who is a President, Deputy President, Governor or Deputy Governor, Member of Parliament, or member of a County Assembly who does not wish to join the new political party formed after the merger shall continue to serve in such elected office for the remainder of the term.

That is, such a member may send to the Registrar within thirty days of registration a letter of intent to join another political party or choose to be an independent member.

