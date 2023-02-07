Why I met President Ruto in State House with ODM MPs – Jalango





Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has finally stepped at State House after the general election that saw President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance announced as the winner.

Jalang’o, who was elected on Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition together with Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East, Independent), Paul Abuor (Rongo), John Owino (Awendo) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda met with the President amid resistance movement.

This comes two days after the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Mr Raila Odinga led a third rally in Nairobi at Kamukunji, Kibra, resisting the administration of President Ruto.

The President said during the meeting that leaders must join hands, foster coexistence and work together in confronting the challenges facing our country.

“They must endeavour to lead by example and serve the interest of the people. This is a sure route to a more united and developed Kenya,” President Ruto said.

He said that the consultative meeting with a section of leaders from the Nyanza was about his recent visit to the region.

Lang’ata legislator said that their breakfast meeting with the President was his opportunity to follow up on the construction of affordable housing in the Highrise ward and the completion of the Lang’ata Tvet.

“The project is on and the contractor is on the ground, an extra Sh50 million has been located for the completion.”

Deputy President Mr Rigathi Gachagua also attended the meeting.

During the Azimio rally, Mr Odinga continued with his allegations that they were denied their win by manipulating results.

“Kenyans deserve a regime elected through a fair and transparent process. We stand with the people of this nation in their quest for justice and democracy, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that their voices are heard and their rights are respected,” Mr Odinga said.

