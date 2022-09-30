Why I prayed for shunned Akorino twins who impregnated one lady – Pastor T Mwangi

Pastor T Mwangi prays for the Akorino twins , Peter Macharia and Teddy Kimathi, who rose to fame after claiming to date one lady, teenager Emily Nyaruiru. PHOTO | COURTESY

Pastor T Mwangi prays for the Akorino twins , Peter Macharia and Teddy Kimathi, who rose to fame after claiming to date one lady, teenager Emily Nyaruiru. PHOTO | COURTESY





The Akorino twins, Peter Macharia and Teddy Kimathi, who rose to fame after claiming to date one lady, teenager Emily Nyaruiru, and eventually getting her pregnant, recently received restoration prayers on September 29.

Taking to social media, Pastor T. Mwangi said that the twins had reached out to him and they had a powerful conversation followed by prayers of restoration.

“They are sorry for what they did. Mentorship is like nursing and you must be willing to give the care with love. We are called for this generation and we must be willing to embrace them, guide them and mentor them.”

“I believe they had a good idea but the wrong approach. We will walk with them and see them launch that idea. Love wins.

Let’s pray for them and accept their public apology. We are called to reconcile men. Love wins,” Pastor T said on his social media pages.

According to prior Nairobi News reports, the trio initially claimed that they had been dating each other and neither one, knew who was responsible for the pregnancy.

They brewed up a media storm as many wondered how the three who are members of the strict, highly conservative Akorino religion got into such a relationship.

Later, they admitted that it had all been a scripted stunt for them to grow their YouTube subscriber numbers and that the pregnancy was actually Peter’s and not Teddy’s.

Initially, the twins used to chat up a storm with Emily until it became evident that Peter and Emily preferred each other and Teddy took a step back.

“The truth is, the whole thing was a lie, it was all for clout. We were shocked by the pushback and insults we received from netizens. We have money problems and we were looking for a way to make money so I sat down with Peter and we came up with the story but all we have received is rejection,” said Teddy.

The twins had also been publicly rebuked by religious leaders who called them out and asked them to repent.

