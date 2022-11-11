Why I raided Equity Bank in daring daylight robbery: Suspects last words





The lone knife-wielding man who walked into the Nairobi West Equity Bank branch and attacked customers on October 11, 2022, died two days later, it has now emerged.

Before his death, he revealed to the detectives why he planned the daring bank heist that was foiled by police.

Ms. Monica Kimani, the Lang’ata Sub-County police boss, said that the man had been rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

The deceased, whose identity was never captured by the police, was under tight security as he received treatment.

“The man spoke and even ate for two days before he passed on, all he said was that he wanted money, and that is the reason he stormed into the bank,” Ms. Kimani exclusively told Nairobi News in a phone interview.

She also said that the man was alone during the incident dismissing reports that others accompanied him.

The man planned the heist and proceeded to the bank alone. On arrival, he encountered two guards and a customer at the bank as he forcefully gained access.

He stabbed them as he proceeded towards the counter.

By then, the banking hall was filled with panic-stricken customers, and confusion ensued. Some customers ran to hide from the lone attacker wielding a blood-stained knife.

When the Nairobi News reporter arrived at the scene, the area leading to the bank had been condoned off and sealed using crime scene tapes.

A security guard manning a nearby gate then narrated how the incident happened as he said that they rushed there immediately after they had heard the loud commotion in the bank.

However, they found two guards who usually man the entrance of the bank writhing in pain after they had been stabbed by the deceased.

They then rushed the injured, who included a customer, to the Nairobi West Hospital, Lang’ata Sub County in Nairobi County.

Equity Bank management confirmed the incident in a statement saying that the branch had been closed temporarily.

“Kindly note that we had a distress incident today morning at our Nairobi West Branch where an armed person attempted to gain access into the banking hall,” the statement read in part.

“The security agents led by local authorities are currently investigating the incident, and the branch has been temporarily closed.”

