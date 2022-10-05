Why I reduced my assets – Vera Sidika re-emerges with a smaller bosom and derriere





After a long hiatus from the public limelight, Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika has re-emerged spotting smaller assets.

Branding the debut a “rebirth” Vera explained why she has been missing in action.

“This has been the hardest phase in my life, due to a health risk, I had to undergo surgery. It’s still very unbelievable but I’ve come to terms with it and learnt to love myself regardless.”

Vera continued, “Ladies, please learn to love yourself and don’t ever let peer pressure rush you into things that will ruin you in future.

I’m lucky to be alive, God loves me so much. Honestly, it’s been pretty hard, I didn’t even celebrate my birthday this year, but here we are.

Happy birthday to me. New me. I’ve come to appreciate life and never take things for granted. Thanks to my family, especially my husband for being there for me.”

Netizens have reacted to the changes with many expressing diverse opinions on Vera’s big change.

Vera addressed them saying, “I am still the same sweetest Vera Sidika and that hasn’t changed. I appreciate y’all love and support and pray you will walk through this journey with me.”

Vera promised to share her surgery reduction videos in a bid to discourage girls from undergoing butt enlargement procedures that are potentially risky to their health.

“The side effects and risks of butt implants and surgeries do exist. The complications are unbearable. Some people don’t make it out alive. Some are lucky enough to survive it. Ladies. Don’t ever do this to yourselves,” Vera advised.

However, photoshop pundits claim the photos she has posted has been tampered with to portray a reduction in her assets.

Here are two photos; one showing where the software messes with the shadows in the photo and another where it disfigures the line of the background prop.

