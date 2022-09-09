‘Why I took a 7-year-break from music,’ Rufftone’s wife, Krystal





Rufftone’s wife, Susan Njoki aka Krystal has made a comeback after taking a break for more than seven years.

Speaking exclusive to Nairobi News, Krystal said that she has come back fully to serve the Lord through her songs.

“I took a break but I am now back. I have come back to serve the Lord with everything within me,” said Krystal.

She says that she has been an artist since she was a little girl and her dream is to become both a local and international artist.

She has also hinted that she will release her next song in a months’ time.

Krystal took a break from the music industry to raise her children.

“I never wanted to be an absent mom. It was my dream to bring up my kids the right way and have a deep connection with them.

But now they are of a good age, that is why I have decided to make a comeback to the industry,” revealed Krystal.

Rufftone says that he is now supporting her dream after sacrificing her dreams and career for more than seven years to bring up their kids.

“She has stood with me all through. I have advanced my career and even ventured into politics. It is now time to let her chase her dreams and passion,” said Rufftone.

Rufftone wants to see his beautiful wife blossom in the industry.

“We both met in the studio and she was an upcoming gospel artist. It won’t be kind of me to kill her dreams. I have allowed her to come out and shine,” said Rafftone.

This comes a few weeks after Krystal released a new song called Uhimidiwe.

Check it out below.

Krystal started her music journey back in 2006 after clearing her high school and was about to join the university.

She has been in the gospel industry and earned herself a spot as one of the consistent female singers in the ministry.

However, she took a break after meeting Rufftone to focus on her first ministry which is the family.

