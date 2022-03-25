Why Janet Mbugua turned down Moses Kuria offer





Janet Mbugua says she turned down an offer to contest for the Kiambu deputy governor position as she is not yet keen on active politics at the moment.

Mbugua, a respected TV journalist, also thanked Moses Kuria for considering her for this role.

“Indeed active engagement in politics is not for me at the moment,” she explained in a message on her socials while maintaining her interest in contributing to the development of the populous county in other ways.

“I remain available in support of quality service to the good people of Kiambu and all of Kenya, more so vulnerable women and girls,” she added.

Kuria, who is gunning for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat had earlier shared his disappointment after Mbugua turned her down.

“After scoring the highest marks in the talent search for Kiambu Deputy Governor, Janet Mbugua will not be taking up the job due to unforeseen personal emergencies that she has to attend to in the immediate term,” said Kuria.

Other contestants for the gubernatorial position are Kimani Wamatangi, William Kabogo and incumbent James Nyoro.