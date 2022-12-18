Why Karen Nyamu has dumped baby daddy Samidoh





In a twist and turn of events, nominated Senator Karen Nyamu says she’s officially ended her relationship with Samidoh, her babby daddy, who also is a popular musician.

The move by Nyamu, who has two children with Samidoh, follows the publicized commotion at a concert in Dubai where her baby daddy, real name Samuel Muchoki, was performing on December 16, 2022.

“I’ve made a conscious decision to end for good my involvement with the father of my babies and now ex Samidoh,” she wrote in a series of messages on Instagram

Adding: “Great and powerful women will attest that many times our weakest link is the men we get involved with. I am stopping the pattern.”

The mother of three said she announced the breakup publicly due to how their relationship was public.

“I know I could have called him and ended it quietly but I decided to make this as public as the drama and controversy has been,” she added.

The politician says the drama has been a concern because of her political position which has left her under scrutiny.

Nyamu further revealed she is open to finding a great co-wife in future.

On Saturday morning, Nyamu went live on her social platform and blamed her action on alcohol and vowed to ditch the bottle as part of her 2023 resolutions.

She however mentioned she was not ready to leave her baby daddy anytime soon.

“Don’t worry. No alcohol for me in 2023. I am not leaving him. We have to bring up the kids together. I don’t fight. I am a coward,” she said.

Nyamu caused a commotion at the Dubai concert when she confronted her baby daddy who was with his wife.

Edday, stood from where she was seated and went and grabbed her husband’s hand even as the security guards tried to separate the two women.

Nyamu was also escorted from where Samidoh and wife was by security guards.

In her live video, Karen said she doesn’t fight as she is a coward. “I was surprised that Edday overreacted yet I didn’t fight. I don’t fight. I am a coward.”

