Why Kennedy Rapudo and Jimal Roho Safi are throwing shade at each other





A spat has ensued on social media between Amber Ray’s baby daddy, Kennedy Rapudo, and the socialite’s ex-lover Jimal Roho Safi.

The row have come to light after Amber Ray hinted that Jimal had taken back a Range Rover he had previously gifted her.

The controversy began in March when Amber Ray publicly announced that Jimal had given her a new white Range Rover.

In an Instagram post, Amber Raye thanked Jimal for sending someone to deliver the vehicle to her as she was facing difficulties operating her existing Jeep.

“Ehe, Kiongozi aliskia nateseka kutumia Jeep sahii venye iko juu. Akanitumania gari. Enyewe never burn bridges, May God always bless you for me Chairman,” she captioned the post.

However, in a subsequent video, Amber Ray indirectly addressed the issue of men taking back gifts from their partners.

“Please, when you buy me a Range Rover, make sure you don’t take it away from me like some men did. You wake up, and you don’t feel like making breakfast for him, and he is like, ‘I’m taking the Range back.'”

Following Amber’s posts, Kennedy Rapudo assured her that he would ensure all the necessary documents for the Range Rover are in her name before she officially receives it.

In response, Jimal threw some shade at Rapudo on Instagram. He indirectly cast doubts on Rapudo’s claim of being a successful businessman.

“It’s irritating to call yourself a businessman while we don’t know what you do or your office. #Jamalrohosafi.”

To this Rapudo responded by posting the hit song Kaskie Vibaya by Fathermoh, which talks on living a fake lifestyle and wearing counterfeit designer clothes.

