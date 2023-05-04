Why Kenyan men are no longer putting out grand engagement proposals





It is probably every girl’s dream to get a grand marriage proposal from her man, either at the top of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) or being flown out to an exotic place where the man would go on one knee and ask for her girlfriend’s hand in marriage.

But it seems this trend is slowly losing its allure to young couples given that most of these relationships do not end in bliss, but rather with the couple separating and going separate ways.

In January, a Twitter user who goes by the name @kilogoddy shared an update to his fans informing them that the proposal she made to her girlfriend ended in premium tears.

“She said yes on my birthday and I have never been soo excited all my life. Love is a beautiful thing,” @kilogoddy tweeted on November 6, 2021.

“UPDATE: It ended in tears but we move. I did my very best but unfortunately things didn’t go as planned, back on these streets,” he later shared on January 6, 2023.

In another Twitter post, a netizen shared photos of influencer Sharon Mundia and her ex-husband Lonina Leteipan when he proposed to her. The proposal included a chopper ride over Mt Kenya. The couple broke up in 2017.

“This was the wildest turn of events after the proposal. It is ALLEGED that this babe was found in bed with another babe, sijui ama it was a 3some…. Alafu the dude lost it and became an alcoholic. It was WILD!” @Gaddafess tweeted.

Kenyan on Twitter shared their opinions on why they think a grand proposal is no longer necessary.

“Nikiwaaambia the best proposal huwa ball hamsikii. Chapa Dem ball achague yeye mwenyewe kama atakua single mum ama akuwe wife Yako,” @bathoromeo12 said.

“Moral of the story: Don’t propose with a chopper or anything expensive,” @lockichar said.

“Bare minimum niggas stay winning,” @SalanoChavatuzi wrote.

“Always do the bare minimum,” AnalstChege said.

“Na iwe funzo Kwa wengine wanaopata utajiri Na akili inaingiwa na Mafuta Ya nguruwe,” @SuccessNook said.

“Ukisha piga magoti kwa gaidi, wewe kwisha.Muache hii uchawi ya gringos pris.Kneeling ni kwa Maulana peke yake, binadamu n’go,” @tinoaustin14 said.

