Why Kenyans are joining the body piercing craze





Body piercings, considered appealing to the eye in some quarters, attracts as much criticism as admiration.

It starts with simple body piercings such as earrings which were only a form of amplifying beauty, then over time the evolution of the trend transcended to other parts of the body including private areas.

What’s interesting about this evolution is that every body piercing has its own cardinal meaning based on sentimental value.

Just like tattoos, body piercings have seen significant growth in interest among not only the younger generations but even millennials and Gen X. The craze of body piercings is rapidly growing and the demand for more such-like expressions is becoming nothing short of a global trend.

Beyond just aesthetic embellishments, body piercings have deep-rooted cultural and historical significance, seamlessly blending artistry with personal identity. Across various cultures, piercings have symbolized rites of passage, spiritual devotion, or allegiance to certain groups. From the ancient Egyptians adorning their bodies with earrings as symbols of wealth and social status to the native tribes of North America using septum piercings as a symbol of spiritual awakening, these adornments have always been imbued with deeper meanings.

Fast forward to the present day, body piercings have become a statement of rebellion, a testament to personal experiences, and a canvas for creativity. The allure lies in the seamless blend of tradition and modernity, as each piercing continues to narrate a unique story.

Did you know? Psychological studies reveal that piercings can enhance self-esteem and self-confidence, enabling individuals to feel more in tune with their bodies and, in turn, more empowered in their lives. Additionally, the endorphin rush experienced during the piercing process itself can foster a sense of exhilaration and catharsis, further cementing the emotional bond between an individual and their piercing.

Renowned body piercing expert and tattoo artist Ayub Mwaluma asserts, “Body piercings are an art that demands precision, creativity, and above all, a deep understanding of human anatomy.”

Piercing practitioners, often referred to as piercers, have evolved beyond mere technicians, becoming artists who collaborate with their clients to transform visions into reality. Beyond aesthetics, the knowledge of anatomical structures and healing processes is paramount. With the rise of innovative piercing techniques and materials, such as dermal anchors and biocompatible metals, the field has become a marriage of tradition and science.

“The entertainment industry is causing the growing trend and interest in body piercings because people see celebrities with them, and they look good so they want them too,” said Mwaluma.

He went on to speak on the most common body piercings at the moment saying; “The ones we do most nowadays are belly and tongue piercings. Following those, we also receive clients who want facial piercings, then there are also skin piercings. There’s also a new one called dermal piercing which is more of an implant and is the most expensive piercing,” he said.

“Many people want dermal piercings these days, but only a few can make the price. It costs Sh10,000 because it’s more like an implant,” he added.

Averagely for a body piercing one should not pay less than Sh500, according to Mwaluma. Many people opt for cheaper artists which ultimately leads them down a path of regret as infections are almost guaranteed.

“When it comes to piercings, I advise that one invests in a professional artist because many people always end up developing infections later on because they went for a cheaper artist, which will only cost more in reality because of medical care. Most people pay Sh300 – Sh500 for piercings but the cheapest one should ever pay for a piercing is Sh500, which is one ear, then both Sh1000. That’s for professional piercing.”

“Belly and tongue piercings go for Sh2000 professionally, which also includes aftercare and tips on the best healing procedure,” Mwaluma advised.

Body piercings continue to tell stories that are as diverse as the individuals who wear them. So, whether it’s an ornate nose ring, a sleek naval piercing, or an avant-garde constellation of piercings, each one serves as a testament to the boundless beauty of the human spirit.

