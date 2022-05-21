Why Kenyans don’t believe this man is the real Mirema shooter

Dennis Karani Gachoki who has been identified by the DCI as the gunman in the Mirema shooting incident. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyans are questioning the veracity of information shared by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) about the identity of a man suspected to be gunman in the fatal Mirema shooting earlier in this week.

This after the DCI on Friday identified Dennis Karani Gachoki as the man who shot dead Samuel Mugo Mugota in Kasarani’s Mirema area.

But soon after the DCI shared the suspect’s photos, a cross section of Kenyans on social media expressed their doubts.

Of concern to the online community is the physical build of the man in the DCI photos, which appear to be of a heavyset man, unlike that of the gunman in the CCTV footage that captured the shooting incident.

Here are some of the reactions on social media.

The guy you’re looking for, and the real guy who shot Samuel Mugo Muvota? the sizes are very different! pic.twitter.com/5HCCm82rg5 — Nathanrobe #WeThePeople (@nathanrobe) May 20, 2022

This doesn’t add up, from the cctv footage, we clearly can see a slender man, this man doesn’t resemble anything to that. — Shoghi (@Shoghi_Edavile) May 20, 2022

Honestly you don’t need to have gone to school to note that the guy in the video is of a different physic than the one your photo. Or are you just preparing the ground for another hit you about to make? — Jack (@nii_jack) May 20, 2022

The guy was not this fat what are you guys covering up utapata huyu mtu ako kwa picha alikufa labda kitambo sana — O’Farell (@Ofarel_) May 20, 2022

Kwani he was gaining weight with each shot he took at the polygamous, mchele gang leader or these are his old photos because from the video the shooter is slim? — Calvoh Wuod Okinyo🇰🇪 (@c_omondi4) May 20, 2022

This stoked man can’t compare with the slender shooter in the video. — David! 🤴🏿 (@davidkiragu24) May 20, 2022

The essay is good and even the grammar is alright lakini ii pic na ya CCTV apo DCI hazipelekani. — Registered Child Of God (@RCOG) (@Clinicianwetu1) May 20, 2022