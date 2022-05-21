Join our Telegram Channel
Why Kenyans don’t believe this man is the real Mirema shooter

By Hilary Kimuyu May 21st, 2022 2 min read

Kenyans are questioning the veracity of information shared by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) about the identity of a man suspected to be gunman in the fatal Mirema shooting earlier in this week.

This after the DCI on Friday identified Dennis Karani Gachoki as the man who shot dead Samuel Mugo Mugota in Kasarani’s Mirema area.

But soon after the DCI shared the suspect’s photos, a cross section of Kenyans on social media expressed their doubts.

Of concern to the online community is the physical build of the man in the DCI photos, which appear to be of a heavyset man, unlike that of the gunman in the CCTV footage that captured the shooting incident.

Here are some of the reactions on social media.

