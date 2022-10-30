Why Kidero wants bloggers barred from taking his pictures in court





The lawyer of former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero has asked court to stop bloggers from taking photos of his client in court.

In a court sitting which Kidero is challenging the election of Gladys Wanga as Homa Bay governor in the August 2022 polls, Mr Okweh Achiando shared his concern that some of the pictures of his client taken in the court portray him in a ‘humiliating’ manner.

The case is before Justice Roselyne Aburili.

Achiando said most of the pictures had been posted on different social media platforms and taken by bloggers paid by politicians who ‘have invested heavily in photography equipment’.

In some pictures, Kidero, who previously served as Nairobi governor, reportedly has his eyes closed while in court.

Other pictures show him holding his chins, a sign that reportedly suggests he is tensed or worried.

This has ignited debate on some social media platforms as different people give opinions on what is going on with the subjects in the pictures.

Mr Achiando maintains photos taken in court where he is a participant ‘should be professional’.

He prayed that the court locks out bloggers whom he accused of having ill motive.

“The court should only allow accredited journalists to get in the room and take pictures. If it is free for all, it will be very different,” he said.

But his colleague Charles Kanjama who represents Ms Wanga and her deputy Oyugi Magwanga had a different opinion about photography within the courtroom.

According to him, the case is of public interest and no one should be barred from taking pictures within the courtroom.

“The public has a right to attend court sittings. The media and other persons including judiciary staff also have rights to take pictures within the court,” he said.

Mr Kanjama said bloggers cannot be barred from court proceedings as they also have people consuming their content.

“Let it not be that the traditional media are the ones given all the privileges in court,” he said.

Ms Julie Soweto who represents Dr Kidero said what is reported in the media may jeopardize the safety of lawyers.

“All reporting should be done in a responsible manner. Everyone disseminating information should do it in a responsible manner,” she said.

In her ruling Justice Aburili said everyone has a freedom of expression as stipulated in the constitution.

She however said the freedom should not be abused to an extent that it causes anarchy.

“Respect the rights of others because freedom of expression is not absolute,” the judge said.