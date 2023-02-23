Why lawyer Danstan Omari will now not honour DCI summon





Lawyer Danstan Omari will no longer be compelled to honour a summon to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

This after the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday issued an order stopping the DCI from commencing any investigations on the lawyer over the reported raid at the home of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i.

Also read: Martha Karua slams DCI for summoning lawyer Danstan Omari

This means that Mr Omari cannot be arrested or questioned on anything to do with the reported raid.

Mr Omari had been summoned to appear before DCI officers on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 but he failed to do so saying that he had many cases to attends to in various courts across Nairobi County.

In his affidavit in court Lawyer Omari said that the DCI was wrong on summoning him with the aim of gathering any information linked to the raid at the home of Dr Matiang’i.

Also read: Danstan Omari excites KOT with his high profile cases

“The Notice to the Applicant is a clear attempt to victimize an advocate for a spirited defense of his client and is only meant to harass, silence and intimidate him, and by extension all Advocates of the High Court from exercising their noble duty of advancing the rule of law,” Mr Omari argued in the affidavit.

A number of lawyers, including Mr Cliff Ombeta, have stated that they with their colleague.

Also read: Five interesting things about lawyer Danstan Omari