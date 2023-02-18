Why Makau Mutua believes Simba Arati is Kenya’s future president





Prof Makau Mutua who is the spokesperson of ODM leader Raila Odinga has said Kisii governor Simba Arati may one day become the president of Kenya.

In tweet, Prof Mutua said Mr Arati has displayed a great deal of bravery just months into his tenure, adding that the governor has unique leadership qualities.

“Kisii Governor Simba Arati could one day become President of the Republic of Kenya. The man is principled, fearless, progressive, brilliant. Watch out,” he tweeted.

Also read: Kanini Kega blames Raila for holding rallies instead of marketing Kenya

Prof Mutua’s comments came shortly after Azimio bigwigs held a mega rally in Kisii county.

Governor Arati, who is the former Member of Parliament for Dagoretti North, spoke boldly to show his commitment to his party leader Mr Odinga.

“Naskia watu wengine wakisema mkutano hautafanyika hapa. Si nyinyi ni Wakisii, mkutano umefanyika ama vipi? (I heard some people saying that the rally will not be held in Kisii. Have we had a meeting or not?)” he posed.

In his speech, Mr Odinga praised the Gusii community for supporting him all through.

Also read: We won’t be brainwashed, Peter Salasya trashes Ruto’s church activities

“We thank the Omugusii for publicly supported our call for justice. Their unwavering support reinforces our conviction that justice must not only be done, but also be seen to be done. It’s time for Kenyans to have the regime they chose, not one imposed on them through deception,” Mr Odinga said.

Governor Arati floored political heavyweights Prof Sam Ongeri and Chris Obure in a tightly contested gubernatorial race in last year’s General Election.

Shortly after being sworn-in, Governor Arati flagged 861 ghost workers in the county government in a purge across all departments as he launched a massive fight against corruption within his government.

Also read: Shape up or ship out, Gachagua warns rogue police officers