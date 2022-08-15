Why men should throw ‘sperm parties’ – Comedian Jaymo Ule Msee





Kenyan comedian Wilson Muirani Gathoni aka Jaymo Ule Msee has introduced a new way to celebrate father-to-be.

Jaymo took to his social media to share details of the first ever ‘sperm party’, a male-version of a baby shower.

In the video that has since gone viral, the guest of honor identified as Cliff shares his experience making a baby.

The room decorated with ‘sperms themed decor’ outlined the agenda of the celebration.

Jaymo congratulated Cliff for taking such a ‘great’ step.

Jaymo called on all men to come out and also celebrate their ‘hard’ work.

“We celebrate Cliff today for his hard work. He did a great job. It is not easy ‘sending’ fare and winning a woman’s heart,” Jaymo said.

Adding, “Making her pregnant is hard work.”

On the other hand, Cliff describes how he called his babe one lazy afternoon to make love.

“I called her. I did not explore various styles. We just made love as usual,” said Cliff.

Jaymo said that men should meet once in a while to brainstorm and share their experiences away from their wives.

“We should have such meetings regularly. Women always celebrate with baby showers and it is time men also be celebrated as they are the ones who toil during intimacy,” stated Jaymo.

Cliff was taken through a ‘sperm oath’ as a way of making a commitment to his seed that is growing into a fetus.

“We cannot walk with men who are irresponsible with their sperm. As a man, you have to be committed to the being growing in the womb and also after once the child is born,” said Jaymo.

The video has attracted more than 176,000 views with more than 1,100 comments.

The eight men who attended the party gifted Cliff a total of Sh238, 900 to plan ahead for his new family as he welcomes his first baby.

In case you missed it, check out the video.