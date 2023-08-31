Why Michael Joseph declined gift from Karachuonyo elders

Mpesa Foundation Trustee Michael Joseph holds a ramb which he was given as a gift by elders in Karachuonyo after his foundation renovated classrooms at Kanyamfwa Primary school. GEORGE ODIWUOR

Mpesa Foundation Trustee Michael Joseph holds a ramb which he was given as a gift by elders in Karachuonyo after his foundation renovated classrooms at Kanyamfwa Primary school. GEORGE ODIWUOR





Michael Joseph, one of the longest-serving executives of Safaricom, surprised elders in Karachuonyo on August 31, 2023, when he declined a gift from the senior citizens.

Mr Joseph who was at Kanyamfwa Primary School to hand over classrooms that the foundation had renovated was given a ramb as a sign of gratitude for the work his organization did for the community.

But instead of taking it, he declined before the animal was taken by another person.

Mr Joseph is serving as the trustee at Mpesa Foundation.

His organization got a proposal from the community members that Kanyamfwa Primary School needs to be renovated.

The institution was built in 1922 by Christian missionaries who were spreading the gospel in South Nyanza.

Upon receiving the proposal, Mpesa Foundation embarked on a project to rehabilitate the entire school.

A total of Sh 16 million was used to repair the institution including putting new roofs on 10 classrooms, an administration block, and other structures.

The Foundation also built a new ablution block, put up a new fence, and equipped the school kitchen.

Mr Joseph who was accompanied by Safaricom Foundation Trustee Stephen Kiptinness handed over the project to the school at a ceremony that was also attended by Homa Bay Education Executive Martin Opere.

After the event, elders from the community announced they wanted to show gratitude to Mr Joseph and his team for the support his organization has accorded to the school.

They wanted to give him a ramb as a Luo tradition for people who do good but Mr Joseph said he could not take it.

His message was delivered by newspaper columnist Jaindi Kisero who told the elders that the Mpesa official could not take the animal.

“He used a helicopter to come here. How will he carry the animal in the air while going back?” Jaindi questioned.

The animal was then handed over to a different person.

But as a sign that he welcomed the gesture, Mr Joseph decided to pose for a photo with the elders with the ramb in front of them.

He also took a photo of the animal using his mobile phone to remember the moment.

Also read: Lupita’s tribute to Chadwick Boseman on third anniversary of his death

Posta employees go without salaries for four months, COTU asks Ruto to intervene