Why Miguna’s supporters have set up an online fundraiser





Miguna Miguna’s supporters have commenced an online fundraiser whose proceedings will be channeled towards facilitating his return to the country.

The exiled lawyer was forced to associate with the fundraiser amid suggestions the organizers were fraudsters.

They are NOT conmen. They are HONEST Kenyans trying to raise funds LEGALLY from those WILLING to give FREELY in order to accord me the HOMECOMING they are planning. There is nothing dishonest about that. I only associate with people of integrity. And this is INTEGRITY. https://t.co/Z4MqFkBpkQ — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) October 1, 2022

A few weeks back, Miguna who’s been out of the country since he was kicked out by former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime in 2018, announced his return after William Ruto was sworn in as President.

ARRIVAL DATE & TIME HAVE BEEN CHANGED BY POPULAR DEMAND. Arrival: October 20, 2022 at 6.00 AM. See you at the JKIA, Patriots. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) September 23, 2022

A controversial politician and lawyer who’s not afraid to skip his mind, Miguna was deported following his role in the mock swearing in of Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

He blames former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, for his deportation woes and has vowed to seek legal redress once he’s back.

While being deported, the abrasive lawyer was charged with treason-related offences with his attempts to return to Kenya, despite several court orders issued to facilitate his return, bearing no fruits.

Among the key arguments used by the State to exile him were that he had obtained dual citizenship, a Kenyan and later on a Canadian, at a time when Kenya did not support that type of citizenship.

As such, the government argued that he forfeited his Kenyan citizenship when he took up the Canadian one.

Miguna fell out with Odinga and backed President Ruto in the August 2022 polls.

