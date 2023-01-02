Why mother of two children who were murdered in Kikuyu is now the main suspect





A woman whose two children were murdered by an unknown man, as she claims, did not make a report to the police, but instead walked for two kilometers to inform the family of her husband, the police now say.

Police in Kerwa, Kikuyu Sub County in Kiambu County are holding the mother of the two slain minors as the main suspect in the gruesome incident which happened on New Year’s eve.

Kikuyu Sub County police boss Ms Catherine Ringera said the woman is still being grilled by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the death of the two minors whose body was found inside buckets in the bathroom.

Also read: Man storms house, kills two children as mother watches on New Year’s eve

“She is still being grilled by detective and she will be arraigned in court as officers seek to hold her for more days as the investigations go on,” Ms Ringera said.

She also said the police are yet to get key pieces of evidence that will lead to the arrest of the person who ended the lives of the two children.

Ms Ringera also said detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have already grilled the father of the two minors in relation to the killings.

Also read: Woman on the run after attacking and almost chopping off husband’s manhood

Neighbours who spoke to the media over the matter said the mother of the slain children never raised the alarm during and after the incident.

One neighbour said that the woman only told her to enter the house and see how her children had been killed.

“When I entered the house, I indeed saw that the two children had been killed, one was inside a bucket that was full of water, while the other one had her hands tied to the back,” the neighbour said.

It is then that he took a motorbike and rushed to a nearby police post where the incident was reported.

Neighbours also said before the woman informed them of the incident, she travelled to the her husband’s home some two kilometers away to report what had happened.

Also read: Mutilated body of missing teacher found in Nyamira nurse’s house