Why motorists are more proned to road accidents within Nairobi’s CBD

A traffic marshall directs motorists at the junction of Kenya Avenue and Wabera Street in Nairobi. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revealed that the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) remains the most likely place for motorists to be involved in a collision.

This is due to traffic jams within the CBD during peak business hours as PSVs and private vehicles rush to get out of the city, causing congestion.

According to NTSA Director General George Njao, other areas that are prone to collisions include Embakasi Village, Clayworks and Wilson Airport.

The authority said the mentioned areas are outliers that need to be investigated to determine the underlying problem.

The causes of these collisions have been attributed to aggressive driving, which is said to be a possible frustration associated with traffic congestion with the majority of victims in the reported collisions are between 20 and 40 years old.

The authority further said some intersections that need intervention such as road marking and traffic signalling include Uhuru Highway roundabout-University Way to Bunyala roundabout and Globe Cinema area.

NTSA’s statistics also show that the number of reported fatalities from road accidents between January and May 2023 decreased by 34 compared to the same period last year.

The data shows that a total of 1,679 deaths were recorded this year, compared to 1,756 last year. A total of 571 pedestrians have died so far, followed by 449 motorcyclists compared to 323 car occupants. In the same period, 149 drivers lost their lives, compared to 151 passengers and 36 cyclists.

According to Mr Njao, NTSA is planning to introduce a medical check-up for PSV drivers before renewing their licences.

The authority also announced that it would focus on campaigning for road safety for pedestrians and cyclists, who have recently been reported to have been knocked down by rogue drivers.

