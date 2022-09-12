Why Mount Kenya MPs want Martha Karua to apologise to Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua at the Milimani Law Court where they filed a petition challenging the results of the presidential election. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Pressure is now mounting on Ms Martha Karua to apologise to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

A section of Mount Kenya elected leaders claimed that Ms Karua who in the August 9, 2022, General elections was running mate to Mr Odinga did not in any way assist the Azimio la Umoja Coalition get any votes from the Mount Kenya region.

Instead, they said that Mr Odinga garnered the votes through his efforts and hard work.

Murang’a Woman Representative Ms Betty Maina said that Ms Karua was claiming to have been the reason Mr Odinga garnered many votes from the Mount Kenya region.

“She added no value, she added nothing to that basket yet she is complaining and taking ownership. It is time she asks for forgiveness from Baba because he got his votes through his hard work,” said Ms Maina.

She further claimed that compared to how President-elect Dr William Ruto campaigned in the region, the Azimio team was not interested in the votes from the Mount Kenya region.

Instead, she said that they only contested who would land as many choppers as possible instead of focusing on selling their manifesto to the people.

This was echoed by Gatundu South MP Githuka Kagombe who laughed off a recent statement by Ms Karua who threatened to move to the East African Court of Justice over Kenya’s Supreme Court verdict as she claimed that the numbers were not adding up.

According to the lawmaker. Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka was in a better position to argue the matter compared to Ms Karua who never delivered much for the ODM leader.

“Kenyans have already decided that this is the government that they will work with and she (Ms Karua) should stop politicking. It is time to work and not engage in politics,” he said.

