Why MultiChoice Africa terminated DStv services in Malawi





In a move that has surprised many subscribers, MultiChoice Africa Holdings (MAH) announced the immediate withdrawal of DStv services from Malawi.

This decision comes in the wake of a recent court injunction issued by the High Court in Lilongwe, involving a legal battle between MultiChoice Malawi (MCM) and the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

The crux of the matter revolves around the adjustment of DStv tariffs, a contentious issue that has now culminated in the abrupt termination of services.

The High Court’s injunction specifically prohibited any tariff adjustments to the DStv offerings.

Also read: MultiChoice unveil plans to support local content

However, the situation is complicated by the fact that MCM does not have the authority to offer DStv services to the public and as such, cannot set or modify tariffs for this service.

This distinction was consistently communicated to MACRA by MCM, but unfortunately, the injunction handed down has far-reaching implications.

The legal implications, including the threat of imprisonment for directors and management of MultiChoice Malawi, forced MAH’s hand in making this difficult decision.

The regulatory environment has become increasingly unfavorable, leaving the parent company with no choice but to terminate the DStv service indefinitely.

Also read: Why MultiChoice has rejected Sh895m office block in Lavington

Subscribers are urged to take immediate action by discontinuing payments for the DStv service. Those who have already paid for their new subscriptions will continue to enjoy their benefits until the current 30-day viewing cycle concludes on or before September 10, 2023.

However, effective August 9, 2023, no new subscriptions or reconnections will be accepted.

In the statement, MAH thanked its loyal customers for their unwavering support. “The company also commends MultiChoice Malawi for its professional commitment to delivering services under challenging circumstances.”

The withdrawal of DStv services from Malawi highlights the complexities of regulatory dynamics and underscores the far-reaching consequences of legal battles on service providers and valued subscribers.

Also read: MultiChoice to pull off air ‘gay’ cartoons banned by film board