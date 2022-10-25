Why Murang’a governor Irungu Kang’ata is paying pregnant women

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang'ata with his wife Mary Wambui during their wedding. PHOTO | COURTESY

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata says his government will reward each pregnant woman in the county an Sh6000 allowance.

This allowance, the politician adds, will not only aid in ensuring pregnant women in the county remain motivated, but also boost the population.

Murang’a has in the recent past earned a dubious reputation for domestic challenges including alcoholism leading to the shunning of marriage by youth.

Thus, the youthful Kang’ata says he is keen on rewarding pregnant women.

Kang’ata now says getting pregnant in the county will be rewarded.

“We will be supporting pregnant mothers with a stipend of Sh2,000 for the last two last months of their pregnancy and double that amount after delivery to sum at Sh6,000 per pregnancy,” he said.

Incidentally, a similar program was launched by former Kigumo lawmaker Jamleck Kamau between 2002 and 2013.

He offered each pregnant woman Sh2000.

Kamau explained the drive was aimed at encouraging the youth to find families and guaranteeing the community’s relevance in the national census.

Dr Kang’ata meanwhile says the program is aimed at ‘taking good care of our women and encouraging them that their county government thinks well of them’.

The governor who is elected on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, explained the program will be piloted in the health sector strategic plan covering up to 2027.

He said the stipends will be paid to mothers who will check into public maternity homes.

“This is a program that seeks to support optimal health and survival of pregnant mothers and their babies,” he said.

The program comes at a time the county is reviewing its 2020 to 2025 strategic plan on how to boost the uptake of family planning among local families.

Currently, the contraceptive prevalence in the county stands at 48 percent, with just a handful of people of reproductive age visiting health facilities to access medical advice about the use of various family planning methods.

