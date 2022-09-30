Why Museveni is mad at EU legislators





Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has continued expressing his frustration with Members of Parliament in the European Union over what he termed as a move to delay the mega oil project in East Africa Community (EAC).

While addressing the 7th Annual Uganda International Oil & Gas Summit in Kampala, President Museveni reiterated that the Ugandan oil exploration plans will proceed as previously planned despite the misplaced criticism from European Union MPs.

He asked the EU MPs to consider focusing on other matters that affect the EU community and to leave the EAC to deal with its issues.

“The European Parliament has got enough work to do in its own place. I would advise the MPs there to spend a bit more time doing that. East Africa has got more capable people who know what to do,” President Museveni said.

He added that some of these European Union MPs are unbearable, and that they are wrong thinking that they know everything.

“This is the wrong battleground for them. I hope our partners join us firmly and advise them. For us, we’re moving forward with our program,” he said.

On September 16, majority of the EU MPs resolved to compel Uganda, Tanzania and French oil company TotalEnergies SE to delay the construction of the proposed East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) for t least one year.

The EU legislators said that the delay will allow a study an alternative route, saying that the route being taken could have devastating effects to the environment.

In his speech, President Museveni said that the project will benefit neighbouring country Tanzania, as well as the economy of the EAC block. He also said that the project will open room for gas export from Mozambique to Uganda.

The project is also seen as a move to lock out Kenya, which has been the main route for the transportation of goods from the Indian Ocean to Uganda.

