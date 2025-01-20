Why Mwalimu Rachel will never introduce her man to public





Kiss FM radio presenter Rachel Njeru, popularly known as Mwalimu Rachel, has opened up about her love life.

The bubbly and jovial presenter, who is known for keeping her private life under wraps, says she would never reveal the man in her life to the public because she is afraid.

“The public would never find out about the man I am with. The most I would do is maybe post his hand and that’s it. , I don’t want to be in one of those online relationships because I’ve seen more negative things than positive things about those online relationships. Also, I have never been that lucky with relationships, so if I were to go public with my relationships, I am sure it would end badly. So I’d rather not try, which is why the public will never find out who I’m dating,” says Rachel.

Not even the whereabouts of the father to her 10-year-old son is known to the public, as Rachel has never introduced him to her followers, despite the couple separating years ago even though they have been harmoniously co-parenting.

At the time of her pregnancy, Mwalimu Rachel was rumoured to be dating rapper K-Letta, who was said to be the father of the child.

But Mwalimu Rachel was quick to quash the rumours, saying that K-Letta was just a good friend and that the father of her son was someone else she had known for years and had been dating for some time.

Over the years, Mwalimu Rachel has sparked relationship rumours thanks to her warm relationship with various entertainment personalities.

In 2022, she denied being in a relationship with legendary DJ Pinye after the two shared several lovey-dovey content online during Valentine’s Day.

Mwalimu Rachel has also had to quash rumours linking her to a romantic relationship with fellow radio presenter Maina Kageni and DJ G Money, all of whom are close to her.

The presenter put the rumours to rest in an interactive session with her fans online.

Responding to Maina’s claims, she said,

“Not true at all. Believe me, if I was dating Maina, you’d know. He would let the world know that I mean… it’s me”.

On G’s money

“Dated G? Never! He was one of my teachers when I was an intern. Crazy respect.”