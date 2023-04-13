Why Nairobi MCAs want to be addressed by Senator Sifuna

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at Senate on September 8, 2022 during swearing in of senators. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at Senate on September 8, 2022 during swearing in of senators. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





Nairobi County Assembly members have made a courtesy request to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, asking him to address the Third Assembly of Nairobi City County at his earliest convenience.

While tabling the motion before the Assembly on Wednesday, Minority Leader Anthony Kiragu said that MCAs have a list of issues that needs clarification from the Senator.

Among the issues listed include the state of the county concerning the domestication of the national government programs at the county level and how such initiatives can benefit the residents.

Also, the MCAs have asked him to address how the Senate can facilitate the full reversal of earlier transferred functions from the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

The county has yet to fully own its revenue collections under the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), despite calls from the members seeking answers from the County Finance County Executive Committee Mr Charles Kerich, and the ICT department.

Mr Kiragu said that the Senator would be expected to address them on the linkages and partnerships that the national government or its agency can engage the county government of Nairobi for effective service delivery.

Consolidation of leadership and arbitration of problems bedevilling the county, among other arising issues, will be expected to be addressed by the Senator.

The MCA also noted that the Senator elected on the ODM ticket in the last election garnered more votes from the residents.

He argued that the Standing Order No. 28 of the Nairobi City County Assembly Standing Orders provides that:

“The Speaker may, in consultation with the Leader of the Majority Party and the Leader of the Minority Party, allow the Senator of the County or a visiting Governor or other such visiting dignitary, to address the County Assembly on such occasions as may be appropriate.”

Senator Sifuna stepped his foot last in Nairobi County Assembly in October last year when Governor Johnson Sakaja was addressing MCAs for the first time.

MCAs also noted that there is a seat preserved for the County Senator in the Chamber, and the Senator should make frequent visits instead of allowing it to gather specks of dust.

The Senator and the Governor have indicated a close working relationship with the public for the sake of the residents.

