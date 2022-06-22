Why Nairobi men prefer Esther Passaris over Millicent Omanga





Men in Nairobi appear to prefer Esther Passaris over Millicent Omanga in the race to become Nairobi Women Representative.

This is according to an opinion poll conducted by Tifa.

The report indicates Passaris would be elected by 39% of the men if the elections were held today while Omanga’s leadership skills are only admired by 24% of the possible voters.

Omanga is more popular among the women though, enjoying a 20% rating, 1% more than Passaris.

This will be the second time Passaris, who is vying on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Omanga (United Democratic Alliance (UDA) are contesting for the same seat in an election.

Omanga lost to Rachel Shebesh in the Jubilee primaries in 2017 before Passaris beat Shebesh.

A political ally of Deputy President William Ruto and has branded herself mama mradi was then nominated to the Senate. She is known for her hard hitting statements against President Uhuru Kenyatta on her socials, and twerking at political events attended by the DP.

Passaris most significant project remains the move to erect street lights in Nairobi during her stint as businesswoman two decades ago.

She’s attracted controversy in relation to some audio recordings released by impeached Nairobi governor Mike Sonko a few years back.

The polls will be held on August 9, 2022.