Why National Police postponed meeting to replace Deputy IG Edward Mbugua

Inspector General of Police(IG) Hillary Mutyambai together with Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Kenya Police Service Edward Njoroge Mbugua when they appeared before Senate Devolution Committee at parliament buildings on April 6, 2022 over illegal evictions of residents in Pumwani and Eastleigh estates. PHOTO | Jeff Angote

The National Police Service (NPS) on Monday, March 27, 2023, postponed a meeting scheduled to shortlist applicants for the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya police.

Nairobi News has established that the meeting will instead take place on March 28, 2023, when normalcy will have returned to Nairobi County.

It has emerged that the meeting was postponed because of the protests and demonstrations that were called by the opposition leader Raila Odinga.

In addition, those who were to attend the meeting were senior police officers who were busy working round the clock to contain the demonstrations mushrooming throughout the country.

Last week, the NPS asked police officers who want to take over the position once occupied by Mr Edward Mbugua to send in their applications by Sunday, March 26, 2023.

“Those willing to send in their applications should be holders of a bachelor’s degree, Kenyan citizens who must have served in the police service for at least 15 years and should be of the rank of Assistant IG of police,” the statement asking officers to apply read in part.

Those who have applied for the position include; the acting DIG Abdalla Komesha, Duncan Ochieng, Nyale Munga, Jasper Ombati, and Kiprono Langat.

The DIG KPS oversees all eight regional police commanders, 47 county commanders, formation commanders, Sub County Commanders, Officer Commanding Station (OCS), and all uniformed officers.

He also controls the General Service Unit, traffic department, and Kenya Police College in Kiganjo.

The new office holder will come to the office when the service faces different forms of crisis, including financial.

The morale of many officers is low due to poor pay and living conditions.

Mr Mbugua retired on Monday, March 20, 2023, after serving in the National Police Service (NPS) for close to four decades.

National Police Service Commission (NPSC) boss Mr Eliud Kinuthia said that Mr Mbugua, 63, was replaced by Mr Abdalla Komesha, the principal assistant to the Inspector General.

