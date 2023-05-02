‘Why Raila stayed away from Tuesday’s Maandamano’

Bunge la Mwananchi President Calvince Okoth Gaucho addressing Azimio la Umoja supporters at Kamukunji grounds in Kibera, Nairobi during a political rally on February 5, 2023. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Bunge la Mwananchi President Calvince Okoth Gaucho addressing Azimio la Umoja supporters at Kamukunji grounds in Kibera, Nairobi during a political rally on February 5, 2023. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL





The self proclaimed Bunge la Mwananchi president Calvince Okoth aka Gaucho claims Azimio leader Raila Odinga did not ride in his official car during Azimio protests on May 2, 2023.

Instead, Gaucho claims he, alongside Embakasi lawmaker Babu Owino, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna drove in Mr Odinga’s motorcade.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Gaucho further claims the police escorted the Mr Odinga’s car because they were fooled that he was riding in it.

“Yes. We were in Raila Odinga’s car. The police were after us thinking that Odinga was in the vehicle,” Gaucho told Nairobi News.

He also revealed they received information about Kenya Kwanza’s plan to cause chaos and mayhem during the protest.

“The reason why Mr Odinga was not with us is because there was information that some leaders from Kenya Kwanza were planning to cause mayhem and paint the Azimio demos as chaotic,” he added.

His sentiment came a few hours after it emerged police trailed Mr Odinga’s motorcade for the better part of the day.

Azimio leaders led by Mr Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua claimed senior government officials had recruited goons to reportedly cause chaos and blame it on the anti-government protests.

“It is the youth from Central Kenya who are being used to fighting. They were used to invade the Northlands farm and the Jubilee headquarters recently,” said Karua.

“They are the ones being told to attack the home of their leaders and to attack people and property in different parts of Nairobi.”

The government is yet to comment on the claims.

Meanwhile, a matatu and a truck were razed to ashes in Nairobi during the demos.

The matatu was burnt by unknown people along Ngong road while the truck which was ferrying goods from Mombasa to Kampala was also set ablaze in Kibera.

