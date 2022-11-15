Why Rainbow Picnics are popular among Kenyan Tiktokers





There are so many fun and creative trends on TikTok that one can try individually, with family, or with friends.

If TikTok is your best friend, you must have seen the Rainbow Picnic trend.

It is a popular TikTok trend, and like any other app challenge, it has been done by many gorgeous ladies. If there are men who have attempted it, they must be very few though I have not come across any.

For this particular trend, it was meant for pride month. Pride month is usually celebrated in June to honor the equal opportunity of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community.

Most people took to this challenge excitingly.

A group of people meets for a picnic or slumber party. Each person is expected to be armed with a drink, snack, or dessert representing each color of the rainbow and present them to one another simultaneously.

If you get red, you can come with red candies and other snacks of your choice, but they must be red in color. The color can be found either on the packaging or within the substance of the dish itself. More so, you should come dressed in your designated color.

This one is mostly done on outdoor sceneries, mostly in natural settings, for example, gardens.

Now there is this other group that prefers indoors and is mostly done at night. We should call it a Rainbow Slumber party, where one would come dressed in designated colored pajamas or any casual clothes and bear goodies of a specific color.

Now that you know about Rainbow picnic, why not gather your friends and try out this trend? It is fun and exciting. The more, the merrier. Make memorable moments while you can.

Some people have made fun of the challenge by being creative and bringing foods that are not even snacks or food representing the colors, making them look funny.

However, most Rainbow Picnics or Slumber parties are used by content creators to come up with content for their social media pages.

