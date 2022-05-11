Why Sonko wants Raila to respect Sonko Rescue Team

Mombasa gubernatorial candidate, Mike Sonko, and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a campaign rally in Changamwe on May 6, 2022. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Mombasa gubernatorial candidate, Mike Sonko, and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a campaign rally in Changamwe on May 6, 2022. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI





Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko has asked Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga to desist from criticising Sonko Rescue Team.

Sonko, while responding to remarks that Mr Odinga made during a meeting with Eastleigh Business District Association, said:

“The @SonkoRescueTeam you’re criticising here plus their families also have more than 10,000 of your votes countrywide. We’re fully supporting you courtesy of none other than the Hon. @skmusyoka and his Bro. H.E Uhuru Kenyatta but the fact remains Mombasa people need change.”

Sonko has been consistently criticising Mr Odinga’s advisers, whom he faults for misleading the Azimio flagbearer. He however maintains that he knows without a doubt that Odinga will be the next president of Kenya.

In the beginning of May, Sonko, who is gunning the Mombasa gubernatorial seat on a Wiper Party ticket, relocated the Sonko Rescue Team from Nairobi to Mombasa in what analysts believe is his latest campaign gimmick.

The flamboyant politician said his decision was informed by ‘public demand’.

“We were moved by the prevailing circumstances to immediately start our services in rescuing the needy families (in Mombasa),” he said.

Last week, Sonko claimed that Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has failed to provide basic services to residents during his two terms in office.

Speaking during his first campaign rally in Changamwe, Sonko wondered why residents in the coastal city don’t have running water in their taps yet they are surrounded by the Indian Ocean.

“In my first hundred days in office, we will commence a process known as desalination, which entails purifying water from the ocean and we will pump the same to pipes,” Sonko said.