Why Tanzanian authorities banned Diamond’s song





The distraction of a phone call to a lady participating in a choir session inside church led to the decision by Tanzanian authorities to ban Diamond Platnumz song, Nairobi News has established.

The three minutes fifty-four seconds song titled Mtasubiri was this past week banned by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) on grounds that religious denominations were disrespected.

“In the video, there is a clip showing the two are singing in a church choir then goes somewhere else. That part has fuelled not-so good debate from certain religious people. [It] shows disrespect to certain religious denominations,” reads the statement signed TCRA Director-General Jabiri Bakari.

In the particular incident, the first 28 seconds, Diamond signee Zuchu, is seen singing in church before receiving a phone call from Diamond. The call leads her to abandon the choir and leave church altogether.

Following the controversy, TCRA ordered mainstream and social media outlets in Tanzania from playing the song until Diamond Platnumz alias Nasib Abdul and Zuhura Othuman Soud popularly known as Zuchu make changes on the video.

In a statement by TCRA, the regulator says it received a letter from the National Arts Council (BASATA) to stop public performance and distribution of the said video.

Mtasubiri was first released as lyrics video mid-March under the umbrella of Diamond’s latest LP titled First of All- FOA.

The song’s official video was released almost a month ago and has since gained over 10 million views and 10,000 comments on Diamond’s YouTube page suggesting people continue to watch the song despite the ban.

This is not the first that Diamond Platnumz has got into trouble with the arts council, in 2017 his two tracks Hallelujah and Waka were banned for similar reasons.

Diamond, real name Naseeb Ali and Zuchu, born Zuthura Othman are rumoured to be romantically involved.