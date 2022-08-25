Why Tanzanian musician Ravanny is yet to officially quit Wasafi records





Tanzanian singer Rayvanny is reportedly yet to fully exit the Wasafi Records label in the wake of an unsettled debt to his employer amounting to Sh50 million.

According to Babu Tale who speaks on behalf of the label’s management, the singer, born Raymond Shaban, is still legally signed to the label even after announcing his exit.

“Rayvanny has not yet bought the rights to his music from Wasafi, which technically leaves the label in control of all his songs recorded and produced by WCB,” said Mr. Tale.

The musician is reported to have a Sh50 million exit clause on his ten-year contract signed in 2016.

Despite this exit deadlock, Rayvanny and Diamond Platnumz, who owns the label, remain on good terms amid rumours of bad blood between them.

Diamond posted a photo of Rayvanny with the caption: “Chui Young, brother always!”

Rayvanny who has had an incredibly successful career since joining Wasafi, announced he was leaving the label so as to focus on personal interests.

He detailed his time at WCB and his great working relationship with Diamond Platnumz, someone he likes and admires.

Rayvanny released his first single on WCB Wasafi titled ‘Kwetu’ in 2016.

He has since transformed into a household name not only in Tanzanian music circles but globally.

Some of his achievements include being nominated at the prestigious Premios Juventud, a Hispanic entertainment awards show, in June after featuring in Colombian singer Maluma’s hit ‘Mama Tetema’.

He was also the first African act to perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2020 in Budapest, Hungary.

In 2017, he became the first Tanzanian and second East African artiste after Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo to win a BET Award.