Why the whistleblower did not take findings to Supreme Court – Azimio MP

President William Ruto and presidential candidate for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Kenya Kwanza Alliance receives his election certificate from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati after being declared the winner of Kenya's presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying Centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi, Kenya August 15, 2022. PHOTO | REUTERS

President William Ruto and presidential candidate for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Kenya Kwanza Alliance receives his election certificate from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati after being declared the winner of Kenya's presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying Centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi, Kenya August 15, 2022. PHOTO | REUTERS





Nyando Member of Parliament Jared Okelo has explained why the whistleblower behind claims of Raila Odinga’s election victory did not take the findings he obtained to the Supreme Court during the trials.

According to the anonymous whistleblower, an employee of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Mr Odinga, the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, trounced President William Ruto in the last year’s General Election.

Questions have been asked why the said evidence could not have surfaced during the petition challenging President Ruto’s victory. However, Mr Okelo said analyzing evidence takes time.

Also read: Nairobi – Nakuru Highway: 5 including child die in grisly road accident

“You also have to remember that analyzing evidence to secure a warrant or to corroborate witness statement, is usually time and human-intensive,” he explained.

Faulting the constitution for giving a short amount of time upon which one has to file a petition before the Supreme Court, the second-term lawmaker stated that although the whistleblower could have had this prior information it takes a lot of time to even gather that degree of evidence and present it to a party that is going to the Supreme Court.

“We cannot, therefore, fault the whistleblower that he has been sitting on evidence. This is a process that could have taken a substantial amount of time. We in Azimio also had to take an equal amount of time to go through that evidence.” the MP explained, adding that whistleblower brought their speculations to life.

Also read: Beastiality – Bungoma man caught red handed

Mr Okelo further said Mr Odinga’s response to whistleblower’s tip could stand a trial and tat the revelations had not been countered so far.

“Why can’t Kenyans know that this is exactly what happened? Whereas we went to the Supreme Court with what we had at that time, this are additional information is coming to the fore so that we cannot be vindicated,” he said.

According to the whistleblower, Mr Odinga won the polls by 8,170,355 votes (57.53%) against President Ruto’s 5,915,973 (41.66%).

However, according to the results announced by the former IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati, President Ruto scooped 7,176,141 votes, an equivalent of 50.49 per cent, while his main challenger Mr Odinga garnered 6,942,930 votes (48.85 per cent).

Also read: Joyce Aoko: Kenyan woman rescued from Albania after distress call on social media